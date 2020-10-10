Click Here For Your Weekend Forecast

Expect warm southerly flow to persist through Saturday. Could see wind gusts in excess of 35 mph through the day. A weak cold front will approach with a shower towards evening. It will turn cooler, as the wind shifts to the northeast Saturday night. Any leftover showers fade by Sunday. There will be more clouds and it will be cooler on Sunday.

Meteorologist Craig Flint 12:06 AM Saturday

Precip: FRIDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.51″ / Normal: 1.31″ / Year: 28.38″ / Normal: 31.75″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:28 AM / Sunset 6:46 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 18 Minutes

SATURDAY:

A mix of sun and clouds with a warm wind. The chance of a shower towards the evening.

High: Near 75.

Wind: SW 15-25 G35

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Cooler with any lingering showers ending.

Low: 55-60

Wind: NE 5-15.

SUNDAY:

More clouds than sun and not as warm.

High: Near 70.

