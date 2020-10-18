Click Here For Your Weekend Forecast

Clouds and wind speeds increase by late night through Sunday, as a warm front pushes through. It will remain breezy and not as cool through Sunday. Expect showers to develop by Sunday night. Much of next week is looking fairly unsettled, as several disturbances will pass through.

Meteorologists Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 12:05 AM Sunday

Precip: SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.31″ / Normal: 2.36″ / Year: 29.18″ / Normal: 32.80″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:37 AM / Sunset 6:34 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 57 Minutes

SUNDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool.

High: 58-64

Wind: S 10-25

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Breezy with showers developing.

Low: 45 Erie…40-45 Inland.

Wind: SSW 10-25

MONDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler with showers.

High: 55-60.

