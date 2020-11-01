Click Here For Your Weekend Forecast

Changeable weather as November begins, a strong cold front sweeps through on Sunday. Wind shifts from the south to the west and increase through the day, with gusts in excess of 40 mph near the Lake Erie shoreline. Expect a line of gusty showers to blow through by late morning or midday, then as cold air deepens, rain showers mix with some wet snow first over the higher elevations through the afternoon. Lake snows will develop by evening with a slushy coating on grassy surfaces, after sunset. The highest likelihood for 3-5 inches will be for interior sections of Erie county, south of I-90 by Monday morning. It will remain very windy and cold through Monday. Lake snow showers will persist into early Monday, especially in the snow belts, then tapering off by afternoon.

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins, and Craig Flint 11:50 PM Saturday

Precip: SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 7.45″ / Normal: 4.05″ / Year: 34.32″ / Normal: 34.39″

Snowfall: SATURDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.2″ / Year: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.2″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:54 AM / Sunset 5:14 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 20 Minutes

SUNDAY:

Clouds increase and very windy! Turning colder in the afternoon. Rain changes to snow by late afternoon with a slushy 1″ in higher elevations by evening.

High: 45-50 early then temperatures falling by afternoon.

Wind: SW shifting NW 15-30 G40

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Cold and very windy. Rain and wet snow over higher elevations with 3-5″ in the snow belts, a slushy inch on grassy surfaces near Lake Erie, 1-2″ south of Meadville and Warren by Monday morning.

Low: 35 Erie…27-32 Inland.

Wind: WNW 20-35. G40

MONDAY:

Wind and cold all day with lake snow and snow showers especially in the snow belts. Wind chills 22-34°

High: Near 40.

