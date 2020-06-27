Click Here For Your Weekend Forecast

***SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH THROUGH 6AM ERIE AND CRWAFORD COUNTIES***

Turning breezy, more humid through Friday night and Saturday, as a warm front lifts through. A cluster of strong thunderstorms will be approaching during the overnight hours, likely arriving locally after midnight. Could be some damaging wind associated with this cluster of storms, as it moves through, if the storms can maintain intensity. Downpours and storms will likely continue Saturday morning. By afternoon, breaks of sunshine try to develop and there could be a few more spotty storms developing in the afternoon and evening hours. It will remain very humid through your Saturday and any thunder shower that redevelops in the afternoon may contain localized heavy rain. By Sunday, expect more sunshine and lower humidity, too.

Meteorologist Craig Flint 12:30 AM Saturday

Precip: FRIDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.17″ /Normal: 3.27″/ Year: 19.10″/Normal: 18.33″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 5:47 AM / Sunset 9:01 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 14 Minutes

OVERNIGHT:

Numerous downpours and storms arriving after midnight. Could be a few strong to severe storms. Turning breezy, more humid.

Low: 68 Erie…64-68 Inland and mountains.

Wind: SW 5-10, increasing to 10-25 after midnight

SATURDAY:

Round of downpours and storms through morning. Tapering to spotty showers and storms for the afternoon. Breaks of sunshine and remaining very humid.

High: Near 80

Winds: SW 10-25

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Lingering spotty storm then partly cloudy.

Low: 65-70.

Wind: SW 10-15

SUNDAY:

Becoming partly to mainly sunny.

High: Near 80.