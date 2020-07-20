Click Here Fore Your Overnight Forecast

Breezy and turning less humid by late Monday. Overall a nice day with only thin cirrus clouds over the southern skies closer to a stalled cold front over the Ohio valley. Much more comfortable, as high pressure resides over Great Lakes Monday night. Expect comfortable humidity levels again Tuesday but a warm front begins to approach and lift through midweek ushering higher humidity along with a chance of showers and storms again by Wednesday and Thursday.

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 11:28 PM Sunday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.22″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.43″ /Normal: 2.09″/ Year: 22.37″/Normal: 20.91″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:03 AM / Sunset 8:51 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 48 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Any leftover isolated rain showers taper.

Low: 72 Erie….66-71 Inland and mountains

Wind: SW 10-20

MONDAY:

Leftover isolated shower pre-dawn, Especially East. Breezy and turning less humid late under a partly to mostly sunny sky.

High: Near 85.

Wind: WSW 10-20.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear and less humid.

Low: 65 Erie….59-64 Inland and mountains.

Wind: W 5-10

TUESDAY:

Mostly to partly sunny and less humid.

High: 80-85.