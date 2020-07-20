Click Here Fore Your Overnight Forecast

Breezy and turning less humid by late Monday. Overall a nice day with only thin cirrus clouds over the southern skies closer to a stalled cold front over the Ohio valley. Much more comfortable, as high pressure resides over Great Lakes Monday night. Expect comfortable humidity levels again Tuesday but a warm front begins to approach and lift through midweek ushering higher humidity along with a chance of showers and storms again by Wednesday and Thursday.
Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 11:28 PM Sunday
Precip: SUNDAY: 0.22″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.43″ /Normal: 2.09″/ Year: 22.37″/Normal: 20.91″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:03 AM / Sunset 8:51 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 48 Minutes
TONIGHT:
Any leftover isolated rain showers taper.
Low: 72 Erie….66-71 Inland and mountains
Wind: SW 10-20
MONDAY:
Leftover isolated shower pre-dawn, Especially East. Breezy and turning less humid late under a partly to mostly sunny sky.
High: Near 85.
Wind: WSW 10-20.
MONDAY NIGHT:
Mainly clear and less humid.
Low: 65 Erie….59-64 Inland and mountains.
Wind: W 5-10
TUESDAY:
Mostly to partly sunny and less humid.
High: 80-85.