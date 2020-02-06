Evening Forecast 2/5/20

Winter Weather Advisory for the entire area tonight into Thursday morning. An icy mix develops late tonight, which will make roadways slick late tonight into early Thursday. Any frozen precipitation switches to rain through the day, as enough mild air works into the region. The second round of wintry weather arrives late Thursday night and Friday.
Meteorologist Tom Atkins 7:25 pm Tuesday
Precip: MONDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.13″ /Normal:
0.25″/ Year: 3.66″/Normal: 3.20″
Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.5″ /Normal:
2.3″/ Season: 41.9″/Normal: 68.1″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:31 AM / Sunset 5:39 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 5
Minutes
OVERNIGHT:
Mix of light snow/sleet in the evening, then freezing rain overnight
Low: Near 30 Erie/Near 25 Inland
Wind: N-NE 10-15 G25 Lakeshore
THURSDAY:
Any freezing rain in the morning changing to some rain showers (not freezing) at times
High: 35-40
Winds: N-NE 10-15 G25 Lakeshore
THURSDAY NIGHT:
Any showers or mix going back to snow…2-4″ possible by morning
Low: 27 Erie/23-26 Inland
Wind: N-NE 10-15 G25 Lakeshore