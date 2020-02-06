Evening Forecast 2/5/20

Winter Weather Advisory for the entire area tonight into Thursday morning. An icy mix develops late tonight, which will make roadways slick late tonight into early Thursday. Any frozen precipitation switches to rain through the day, as enough mild air works into the region. The second round of wintry weather arrives late Thursday night and Friday.

Meteorologist Tom Atkins 7:25 pm Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.13″ /Normal:

0.25″/ Year: 3.66″/Normal: 3.20″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.5″ /Normal:

2.3″/ Season: 41.9″/Normal: 68.1″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:31 AM / Sunset 5:39 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 5

Minutes

OVERNIGHT:

Mix of light snow/sleet in the evening, then freezing rain overnight

Low: Near 30 Erie/Near 25 Inland

Wind: N-NE 10-15 G25 Lakeshore

THURSDAY:

Any freezing rain in the morning changing to some rain showers (not freezing) at times

High: 35-40

Winds: N-NE 10-15 G25 Lakeshore

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Any showers or mix going back to snow…2-4″ possible by morning

Low: 27 Erie/23-26 Inland

Wind: N-NE 10-15 G25 Lakeshore











