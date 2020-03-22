Evening Forecast 3-22-20

As low pressure approaches, rain and higher elevation wet snow showers overspread by late in the evening. Expect minimal accumulation on grassy surfaces over higher elevations. Showers of snow and rain change to rain and exit through Monday. An area of high pressure builds into the region for Monday night and Tuesday. Stubborn cloudiness gives way to a brighter sky through Tuesday afternoon.

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio and Craig Flint 7:10 pm Sunday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.95″ /Normal:

2.03″/ Year: 8.20″/Normal: 7.37″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

10.8″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 94.8″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:18 AM / Sunset 7:37 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 19 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Clouds increase with rain and wet snow showers developing. Minimal accumulation, if any.

Low: 30-35

Wind: NE 5-15 and gusty early…shifting to the SE.

MONDAY:

Rain and snow early changing to occasional rain and tapering.

High: Near 45

Wind: SE to SW 5-15.

MONDAY NIGHT

Leftover rain showers early evening taper, mainly gray.

Low: near 35

Wind: W 5-10 and diminishing

TUESDAY:

Clouds with more sunny breaks developing through the day.

High: Near 45.