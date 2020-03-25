Evening Forecast 3-25-20

Area of high pressure moves over the region tonight. As the high shifts East, return flow keeps temperatures from tumbling despite a mainly clear to partly cloudy sky. Thursday will be a mild day with a good deal of sunshine. A cold front approaches late, with a slight chance for a shower, but most stay dry from start to finish. It will turn cooler, especially along the Lake Erie shoreline, later in the day. A higher likelihood of rain arrives Thursday night into Friday morning. Expect a cooler day, with more sunshine developing after an early shower Friday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins and Craig Flint 6:21 PM Wednesday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.19″ /Normal:

2.33″/ Year: 8.44″/Normal: 7.67″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

11.9″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 95.9″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:13 AM / Sunset 7:40 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 24 Minutes

TONIGHT

Mainly clear to partly cloudy.

Low: 42 Erie….36-41 inland/mountains

Wind: S 5-15, NW near the lake through midnight

THURSDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny, then increasing clouds with a slight chance for a scattered shower towards evening. Breezy and noticeably milder.

High: 57-62. Turning cooler near the lake by late afternoon.

Winds: S 5-15, shifting west by mid afternoon, with higher gusts.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Rain showers likely.

Low: Near 40.

Wind: NW, shifting NE 5-10.

FRIDAY:

Lingering shower, then partly sunny and cooler.

High: Near 50.