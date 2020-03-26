Evening Forecast 3-26-20

High pressure will keep us dry for much of the day today. Approaching frontal system may set off a few late day showers, with the better chances tonight into early Friday. After the front passes, cooler air will settle into the region for the rest of Friday.

Meteorologist Craig Flint 7:20 PM Thursday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.19″ /Normal:

2.43″/ Year: 8.44″/Normal: 7.77″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

12.2″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 96.2″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:13 AM / Sunset 7:40 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 30 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Rain showers becoming more numerous

Low: 38-43

Wind: W, shifting NE 5-15…diminishing

FRIDAY:

Mainly cloudy with a brief shower over far eastern sections early, then more breaks of sun developing by afternoon, but much cooler.

High: 46-50 Lake shore….52-56 elsewhere

Winds: NE 5-15

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy early, then rain developing after midnight.

Low: Near 42

Wind: ESE 5-10

SATURDAY:

Rain…could be steady at times. Risk for localized flooding. Turning breezy and milder with a few thunderstorms overnight.

High: Near 55, rising to Near 60 towards midnight.