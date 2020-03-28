Evening Forecast 3-28-20

**FLASH FLOOD WATCH THROUGH SUNDAY** As multiple disturbances move through, expect rounds of rain into tonight, locally heavy rain at times could lead to some localized minor flooding issues. A warm front slides north through tonight. Another round of showers and thundery downpours appear likely tonight into Sunday morning. While the most consistent rain exits through Sunday, expect strong wind gusts in excess of 45mph through the day. Expect a mix of scattered showers or storms and some sun on Sunday…could be a few feisty storms into the early afternoon, too. Also, warm air surges northwards tonight into Sunday, in advance of a cold front. As the cold front slices through, expect cooler air by late in the day.

Meteorologists Craig Flint & Tom Atkins, 6:50 PM Saturday

Precip: SATURDAY: 0.56″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.88″ /Normal:

2.63″/ Year: 9.13″/Normal: 7.97″

Snowfall: SATURDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

12.9″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 96.9″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:08 AM / Sunset 7:44 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 36 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Breezy and turning milder with occasional rain and thundery downpours.

Low: 50-55 Erie and I-79 corridor south to Meadville (Inland)/46-50 NY State, Eastern Mountains of PA. , rising through the night.

Wind: SE 10-25.

SUNDAY:

Windy and warm, scattered showers, T-Storms and some sun.

High: 65-70

Winds: S-SW 20-30 G45 (Some higher gusts possible in t-storms)

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Remaining very breezy with scattered showers

Low: 40-45

Wind: SW 15-30 with gusts 40-45.

MONDAY:

Very breezy, cooler with a brief passing shower or sprinkle.

High: Near 45