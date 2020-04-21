Evening Forecast 4-21-20

1  of  5
Two new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County, bringing the total to 58 First COVID-19 related death reported in Warren County Department of Health: 34,528 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in PA; 1,564 deaths Erie Insurance announces $200 million in immediate relief for personal and commercial auto insurance customers Presque Isle State Park closed until further notice due to high lake levels and high winds

Strong low moves away tonight, but scattered snow and graupel showers will be around. Expect a gusty wind heading into the evening. Wind speeds diminish somewhat through the nighttime hours. A warm front slowly approaches with a slight chance of rain showers by later Wednesday.

Meteorologist Tom Atkins 6:21 PM Tuesday

Precip: TUESDAY: 0.14″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.60″ /Normal:
2.40″/ Year: 11.55″/Normal: 10.69″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: Trace (though 5PM) /Month: 1.1″ /Normal:
3.1″/ Season: 67.4″/Normal: 100.8″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:29 AM / Sunset 8:10 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 41 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Chance of passing snow and graupel showers. Expect a quick coating to up to an inch locally, especially on grassy surfaces.

Low: Near 30 Erie….20s inland

Winds: WNW 15-30 and gusty in the evening, diminishing to 10-20 late

WEDNESDAY:

Still blustery at times. Partly to mostly sunny through the morning then clouds increase again, chance of late day rain showers.

High: 41-44

Winds: WSW 10-20

THURSDAY:

Some wet snow mixes with rain showers early, then more scattered rain showers through the day.

High: Erie Near 50….Inland in the mid 50s.

