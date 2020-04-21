Evening Forecast 4-21-20

Strong low moves away tonight, but scattered snow and graupel showers will be around. Expect a gusty wind heading into the evening. Wind speeds diminish somewhat through the nighttime hours. A warm front slowly approaches with a slight chance of rain showers by later Wednesday.
Meteorologist Tom Atkins 6:21 PM Tuesday
Precip: TUESDAY: 0.14″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.60″ /Normal:
2.40″/ Year: 11.55″/Normal: 10.69″
Snowfall: TUESDAY: Trace (though 5PM) /Month: 1.1″ /Normal:
3.1″/ Season: 67.4″/Normal: 100.8″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:29 AM / Sunset 8:10 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 41 Minutes
TONIGHT:
Chance of passing snow and graupel showers. Expect a quick coating to up to an inch locally, especially on grassy surfaces.
Low: Near 30 Erie….20s inland
Winds: WNW 15-30 and gusty in the evening, diminishing to 10-20 late
WEDNESDAY:
Still blustery at times. Partly to mostly sunny through the morning then clouds increase again, chance of late day rain showers.
High: 41-44
Winds: WSW 10-20
THURSDAY:
Some wet snow mixes with rain showers early, then more scattered rain showers through the day.
High: Erie Near 50….Inland in the mid 50s.