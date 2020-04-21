Evening Forecast 4-21-20

Strong low moves away tonight, but scattered snow and graupel showers will be around. Expect a gusty wind heading into the evening. Wind speeds diminish somewhat through the nighttime hours. A warm front slowly approaches with a slight chance of rain showers by later Wednesday.

Meteorologist Tom Atkins 6:21 PM Tuesday

Precip: TUESDAY: 0.14″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.60″ /Normal:

2.40″/ Year: 11.55″/Normal: 10.69″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: Trace (though 5PM) /Month: 1.1″ /Normal:

3.1″/ Season: 67.4″/Normal: 100.8″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:29 AM / Sunset 8:10 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 41 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Chance of passing snow and graupel showers. Expect a quick coating to up to an inch locally, especially on grassy surfaces.

Low: Near 30 Erie….20s inland

Winds: WNW 15-30 and gusty in the evening, diminishing to 10-20 late

WEDNESDAY:

Still blustery at times. Partly to mostly sunny through the morning then clouds increase again, chance of late day rain showers.

High: 41-44

Winds: WSW 10-20

THURSDAY:

Some wet snow mixes with rain showers early, then more scattered rain showers through the day.

High: Erie Near 50….Inland in the mid 50s.