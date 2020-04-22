Evening Forecast 4-22-20

Low pressure and its associated weather fronts will keep rain chances overnight into Thursday. Could be some wet snow showers mixing with rain showers, with borderline temperatures overnight. Watch for some localized slick spots over far eastern sections of the viewing area. Expect showery, gray and cool weather through much of Thursday. Wet weather gradually tapers off through Friday, with some breaks of sun late, but remaining well below average temperature-wise through the rest of the week.

Meteorologist Tom Atkins 5:55 pm Wednesday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.60″ /Normal:

2.50″/ Year: 11.55″/Normal: 10.79″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.1″ /Normal:

3.1″/ Season: 67.4″/Normal: 100.8″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:27 AM / Sunset 8:11 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 44 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy early, then more clouds with rain and wet snow showers. Watch for localized accumulation and slick spots over far eastern sections.

Low: 35 Erie….30-35 inland

Winds: Becoming SE 5-15

THURSDAY:

Scattered showers around, maybe some wet snow, especially early. Otherwise, mainly gray, damp and cool through the day.

High: Erie 45-50….Inland in the mid 50s.

Wind: SE-NE 5-10

FRIDAY:

Leftover brief scattered showers early, then partial clearing but still cool.

High: 45-50.