Evening Forecast 4-26-20

Area of high pressure builds over the region late at night. Expect light rain or drizzle through the evening and overnight…could be some wet snow flurries as light rain ends late over far eastern areas. After a slow start sky-wise on Monday, expect more sunshine through the day…could be a rogue leftover sprinkle over far eastern areas through the day, otherwise mainly dry, with chilly temperatures again, especially near Lake Erie. There are some signs that warmer temperatures return heading through the week.

Meteorologists Craig Flint and Tom DiVecchio 7:06 PM Sunday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.27″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.09″ /Normal:

2.92″/ Year: 12.04″/Normal: 11.21″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.3″ /Normal:

3.2″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:21 AM / Sunset 8:16 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 55 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Remaining damp and gray with light rain or drizzle may end as some wet snow flurries over higher terrain of interior Erie county to points East. Areas of fog.

Low: 38-32 Erie…35-40 Inland.

Wind: NE 15-25…becoming north 5-15.

MONDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny and still chilly for April…slight chance for a rogue sprinkle well East of Erie.

High: 49 Erie…49-55 Inland.

Winds: N 5-10.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy with clouds increasing…spotty rain showers late with patchy fog.

Low: 44 Erie…38-44 Inland.

Wind: S 3-9.

TUESDAY:

Milder with scattered showers and some sun.

High: 55-60.