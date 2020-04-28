Evening Forecast 4-28-20

Low pressure and associated fronts will move through the region over the next couple of days. First will be the warm front on Wednesday. Showers associated with this warm front drift through early, then another chance heading into the afternoon, with plenty of dry weather in between. Wind speeds increase on Wednesday and will be most prominent near Lake Erie, with gusts approaching 40 mph, but it will be a warm wind. The next feature will be a cold front that comes through with an opportunity for more rain showers, maybe some thunder later Wednesday, then again heading into Thursday.

Meteorologist Tom Atkins 6:02 PM Tuesday

Precip: TUESDAY: Trace (though 5PM) /Month: 2.11″ /Normal:

3.12″/ Year: 12.06″/Normal: 11.41″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.3″ /Normal:

3.2″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:19 AM / Sunset 8:18 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 59 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly sunny Erie to Meadville. Clearing farther east

High: Near 65 Erie…56-64 inland/mountains

Winds: S 5-12

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with scattered showers near and after midnight

Low: 54 Erie…45-50 Inland.

Winds: S-SE 5-15, 10-20 near the lake

TOMORROW:

Windy and mild. Showers develop in the afternoon, especially late.

High: 63-68

Winds: S/SE 15-30 and gusty at times