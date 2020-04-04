Evening Forecast, 4-4-20

Nothing worse than a brief shower or sprinkle, as a weak cold front quietly drifts through overnight. Extra cloud coverage associated with the cold front will be stubborn through the 1st half of Sunday. Expect a gradual clearing trend from north to south through Sunday. A lake shadow will stabilize the air right near Lake Erie, so expect a partly to mostly sunny sky near the shoreline, with a mix of sun and clouds away from the Lake. It will also be cooler along the lakefront, but milder for areas inland. Milder air returns, along with some showers heading into midweek. As the overall weather pattern shifts, expect cooler, unsettled weather by late week.

Meteorologist Craig Flint, 6:55 PM Saturday

Precip: SATURDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.01″ /Normal:

0.45″/ Year: 9.96″/Normal: 8.74″

Snowfall: SATURDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.0″ /Normal:

0.9″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 98.6″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:56 AM / Sunset 7:51 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 55 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear to partly cloudy this evening. Clouds increase, with a brief shower or spotty sprinkle.

Low: 39 Erie…39-44 Inland.

Winds: North 3-8 becoming light and variable.

SUNDAY:

Mainly cloudy slight chance for a sprinkle early then gradual clearing. Becoming partly to mostly sunny near Lake Erie with a mix of clouds and sunshine away from lake.

High: 50 Erie…Inland: Near 55.

Wind: West 5-10

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear.

Low: Near 35.

Wind: Calm.

MONDAY:

Mostly to partly sunny with increasing clouds by late.

High: 52.