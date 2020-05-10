Evening Forecast 5-10-20

A strong low with associated cold front moves over Lake Erie overnight. Expect spotty rain showers and maybe a thunderstorm over far western sections of the viewing area this evening. Cold front moves through overnight, mixing wet snow showers with rain showers, as colder air filters into the region. Expect a blustery and colder Monday, with scattered rain showers, mixing with some wet snow at times. Near record cold possible again Monday night. While it will remain below normal temperature-wise through the 1st half of the week, expect a warming trend late week and into next weekend, but it will be showery at times, too.

Meteorologists Craig Flint and Tom DiVecchio 7:15 PM Sunday

Precip: SUNDAY: Trace (though 5PM) /Month: 0.01 /Normal:

1.06″/ Year: 13.11″/Normal: 12.68″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

0.0″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:04 AM / Sunset 8:31 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 27 Minutes\

TONIGHT:

Variably to mostly cloudy with spotty showers, maybe a thunderstorm over far western sections, wet snow mixes with rain showers late at night.

Low: 38 Erie…34-38 Inland.

Wind: SSW 10-25 in the evening…becoming SW 5-15 then shifting NW 10-25 predawn.

MONDAY:

Occasional rain, mixing with some wet snow showers at times. Blustery and colder with scattered rain and snow showers tapering late, with breaks of sunshine towards evening.

High: Near 45 Erie to Meadville….Near 40 Mountains

Wind: NW 15-25.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Spotty rain or snow shower ending with gradual clearing and near record cold.

Low: 34 Erie…38-34 Inland.

Wind: NW 15-25 in the evening….5-10 late and diminishing.

TUESDAY:

Windy and still chilly with clouds and sunny breaks, risk for a spotty shower.

High: 48.