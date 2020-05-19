Evening Forecast 5-19-20

High pressure to the north will keep us protected through the night. The highest chance for a rogue shower will be well south and west of us closer to an upper level low pressure that is meandering to the SW. The next chance of any showers arrives on Friday, as low pressure lollygags over the region. Could be an isolated rain shower on Saturday, otherwise mainly dry through the holiday weekend. It will begin to feel more like summer heading towards Memorial Day, which is the “unofficial” start of summer.

Meteorologist Craig Flint 7:06 PM Tuesday

Precip: TUESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.78 /Normal:

2.06″/ Year: 14.88″/Normal: 13.68″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

0.0″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:55 AM / Sunset 8:40 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 45 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy early, then clearing out

Low: 50 Erie….40-45 Inland & Mountains

Winds: NNE Near Lake Erie 5-15….SE 5-10 elsewhere.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny

High: 67 Erie…Cooler right at Lake Erie shoreline. Inland areas Near 70.

Winds: ESE 10-20

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear to partly cloudy with patchy fog.

Low: 48 Erie….40-45 Inland.

Wind: SE 5-15.

THURSDAY:

Plenty of bright sunshine.

High: 65-70