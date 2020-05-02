Evening Forecast 5-2-20

Expect a random shower around through the 1st half of the night associated with a weak disturbance gliding over Lake Erie. This feature moves away late at night setting the stage for more sunshine through Sunday. It will be very mild and breezy at times through Sunday. A weak cold front will quietly slip south of us Sunday night into Monday. In its wake, much cooler air filters into the region and remains through much of next week. Could be cold enough for areas of frost Tuesday morning…so keep that in mind if you’re taking advantage of spring warmth on Sunday to do some gardening.

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 7:10 PM Saturday

Precip: SATURDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

0.20″/ Year: 13.10″/Normal: 11.82″

Snowfall: SATURDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.0″ /Normal:

0.0″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:13 AM / Sunset 8:23 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 10 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds with just a few passing rain showers, then gradual clearing late.

Low: 50-55

Winds: SW 10-25 diminishing to 5-15.

SUNDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny, breezy at times, very mild.

High: Near 70

Winds: SW 10-25

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy and cooler.

Low: 40-45 with upper 30s inland and mountains.

Wind: NW 10-25

MONDAY:

Partly sunny, windy and much cooler.

High: Near 50