Evening Forecast 5-27-20

Moisture moving north from Tropical Storm Bertha will give us more clouds heading into the night. Could be some showers approaching by morning. A cold front will move through on Friday, with another risk of showers and storms. Fresh, cooler, and less humid air builds over the region, as the cold front moves East by the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom Atkins 6:01 PM Wednesday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.23″ /Normal:

2.98″/ Year: 15.33″/Normal: 14.60″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

0.0″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:49 AM / Sunset 8:47 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 58 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy, muggy, chance of showers late.

Low: 63-67

Wind: S/SE 5-15, except 10-20 Erie/Lake shore

THURSDAY:

Showers and thundershowers around – especially through the 1st half of the day. Breaks of hazy sun possible late.

High: 80-84

Winds: Becoming SW 5-15

FRIDAY:

Partial sunshine with more showers and storms, especially in the afternoon.

High: 75-80