1  of  2
Breaking News
11 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County Department of Health: 70,735 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 5,464 deaths

Evening Forecast 5-29-20

Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Any leftover thunder showers through evening end early, with lingering showers tapering late. As the cold front moves East tonight, fresh, cooler, and less humid air filters into the region. Could be a widely scattered leftover shower early Saturday, then sky clears by afternoon. Expect more sunshine on Sunday, but it will be much cooler.

Meteorologists Tom Atkins and Craig Flint, 5:46 PM Friday

Precip: FRIDAY: 0.79″ (though 5PM) /Month: 3.81″ /Normal:
3.21″/ Year: 16.91″/Normal: 14.83″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 5:48 AM / Sunset 8:49 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 1 Minute

TONIGHT:

Leftover shower possible, then partial clearing and turning cooler.

Low: 50-55

Wind: W 5-15

SATURDAY:

Becoming partly sunny and drier, fresh, cooler and less humid.

High: 60-65.

Wind: WSW 5-15

SUNDAY:

More sunshine, cooler.

High: 60-65.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar