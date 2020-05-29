Evening Forecast 5-29-20

Any leftover thunder showers through evening end early, with lingering showers tapering late. As the cold front moves East tonight, fresh, cooler, and less humid air filters into the region. Could be a widely scattered leftover shower early Saturday, then sky clears by afternoon. Expect more sunshine on Sunday, but it will be much cooler.

Meteorologists Tom Atkins and Craig Flint, 5:46 PM Friday

Precip: FRIDAY: 0.79″ (though 5PM) /Month: 3.81″ /Normal:

3.21″/ Year: 16.91″/Normal: 14.83″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 5:48 AM / Sunset 8:49 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 1 Minute

TONIGHT:

Leftover shower possible, then partial clearing and turning cooler.

Low: 50-55

Wind: W 5-15

SATURDAY:

Becoming partly sunny and drier, fresh, cooler and less humid.

High: 60-65.

Wind: WSW 5-15

SUNDAY:

More sunshine, cooler.

High: 60-65.