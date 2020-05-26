Evening Weather Forecast 5-26-20

We tied a record on Tuesday when we reached 90° and it is possible that Wednesday could also be in record territory. Expect summery warmth and humidity again, with an outside risk for an isolated storm, but mainly rain-free through Wednesday. Cold front slowly approaches on Thursday, with a higher likelihood for storms and showers by afternoon. As the cold front moves through on Friday, expect a round of showers and storms. As the cold front moves East, fresh, less humid air arrives by the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom Atkins 5:54 PM Tuesday

Precip: TUESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.23″ /Normal:

2.87″/ Year: 15.33″/Normal: 14.49″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

0.0″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:50 AM / Sunset 8:47 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 57 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Warm and muggy.

Low: 69 Erie/60-65 Elsewhere

Wind: N-SE 4-12

WEDNESDAY:

More sunshine, very warm and humid again.

High: 86 Erie/80-85 Elsewhere

Winds: S-N 10-15 G20 Near Lake Erie

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear to partly cloudy.

Low: Near 65.

Wind: SE-S 5-12

THURSDAY:

Hazy sunshine, warm and humid, increasing afternoon clouds with scattered storms by mid or late afternoon.

High: 80-85.