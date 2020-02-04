Forecast for 2/4/2020

Some occasional rain showers around today with an approaching weather system. This will also set off a little snow tonight. A stronger system will arrive tomorrow night, which will cause a freezing mix and a good chance of some ice late Wednesday night into early Thursday.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 11am Tuesday
Precip: MONDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.13″ /Normal:
0.25″/ Year: 3.66″/Normal: 3.20″
Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.5″ /Normal:
2.3″/ Season: 41.9″/Normal: 68.1″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:31 AM / Sunset 5:39 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 5
Minutes
TODAY:
Cloudy with a few showers later this afternoon….mixing with wet snow or sleet by sunset
Patchy fog
High: Temperatures falling into the low 30s by late afternoon
Winds: N 5-12
TONIGHT:
Mix of light snow/sleet in the evening, then some flurries. Little accumulation expected
Low: Near 25 Erie/Near 20 Inland
Wind: N 5-12
TOMORROW:
Mostly cloudy and chilly. Some AM flurries
High: 31-34
Winds: N/NE 10-18