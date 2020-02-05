Midday Forecast February 5, 2020

Keeping it dry today with weak high pressure.  Storm system riding up the Ohio valley will set off a variety of freezing mix weather tonight into tomorrow morning.  Could be a rough go traveling with icy roads possible.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 11 am Wednesday

Precip: TUESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.13″ /Normal:
0.33″/ Year: 3.66″/Normal: 3.28″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.5″ /Normal:
3.1″/ Season: 41.9″/Normal: 68.9″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:30 AM / Sunset 5:40 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 10
Minutes

TODAY:

Clouds and a Little Sun

High: 31-35

Winds: N/NE 5-15

TONIGHT:

Some snow showers in the evening, mixing with freezing rain/sleet.  Up to an inch of accumulation

Low: 27-32 

Winds: NE-SE 5-15

TOMORROW:

Some freezing mix in the morning, with a chance of freezing mix and rain for the afternoon

High: 32-34 Erie….35-38 inland/mountains by afternoon

Winds: SE 5-15

