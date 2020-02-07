Friday Night Forecast, 02/07/20





WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES through Friday night for Erie, Crawford & Chautauqua counties. Areas of lake enhanced snow and snow showers will be around into the overnight. Expect total snow accumulations of 3-5 inches in the city and along the immediate shoreline looks likely by Saturday morning. Interior sections of Erie county, south of I-90 stretching west to Albion, and down into far northern Crawford, far northwestern Warren, and into Chautauqua county may see as much as 5-9 inches by Saturday morning. 3-6 inches appears likely stretching from Meadville to Warren. Lake snow winds down by early Saturday. It will be a cold Saturday, with a few leftover snow showers or flurries and some sun, too. Yet another low approaches on Sunday, with a chance for a few wet snow showers by the finish of the day. Wet snow transitions to a period of rain, as milder air works over the region Sunday night, into Monday morning.

Meteorologist Tom Atkins and Craig Flint 6:28 PM Friday

Precip: FRIDAY: 0.27″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.80″ /Normal:

0.58″/ Year: 4.33″/Normal: 3.53″

Snowfall: FRIDAY: 4.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 6.5″ /Normal:

5.2″/ Season: 47.9″/Normal: 71.0″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 7:26 AM / Sunset 5:44 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 18

Minutes

TONIGHT:

Light steady snow and areas of lake enhanced snow and snow showers taper late at night. Watch for areas of blowing snow, especially in the countryside and open areas.

Low: 18 Erie… 10-15 Inland

Wind: NW 10-25….becoming west and diminishing late.

SATURDAY:

Lingering snow showers or flurries and some sun. A cold day.

High: 26 Erie… 21-26 Inland

Wind: NW to NE 5-10

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy with spotty flurries around.

Low: 17 Erie… 10-16 Inland

Wind: ESE 5-10

SUNDAY:

Clouds with sunny breaks, chance wet snow showers or flurries late. Not as cold.

High: 35-40





