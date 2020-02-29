Friday Night Forecast, 2-28-20

LAKE SNOW WARNING continues tonight into Saturday for Erie, Crawford & Chautauqua counties. Expect a new 2-4 inches for most, but 4-8 inches is possible in the lake belts of interior Erie, Northern Crawford & Chautauqua counties tonight into Saturday. A disturbance will swipe south over the area through the evening shifting lake bands around. Northwest flow persists on Saturday with additional lake flurries and snow showers. As an area of high pressure moves into the area, lake flurries and snow showers fizzle Saturday night into Sunday, with more sunshine and milder air by Sunday.

Meteorologist Craig Flint, 7:15 pm Friday

Precip: FRIDAY: 0.01″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.57″ /Normal:

2.39″/ Year: 6.10″/Normal: 5.34″

Snowfall: FRIDAY: 0.4″ (though 5PM) /Month: 21.8″ /Normal:

18.2″/ Season: 63.2″/Normal: 84.0″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 6:57 AM / Sunset 6:10 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 13 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Lake Erie snow and squalls through the 1st half of the night. New area-wide 2-4 inches, but 4-8 inches overnight into Saturday in lake belts.

Low: 18 Erie… 14-18 Inland

Winds: WSW 15-25….Becoming NW after midnight

SATURDAY:

Lake flurries and snow showers at times. New inch or two most of the area, localized higher amounts in lake belts.

High: 27 Erie…22-27 Inland

Winds: NW 10-25

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Lake flurries and snow showers fizzle.

Low: 20 Erie….15-20 Inland.

Wind: WNW 10-20…slowly subsiding

SUNDAY:

Rogue flurries and some sun…Less wind and not as cold.

High: 40-45.