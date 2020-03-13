Friday Night Forecast 3-13-20

After a very windy day, with gusts frequently over 40 mph, expect wind speeds to slowly ease after sunset. Fair weather high pressure moves over the region tonight through the weekend. Expect a good deal of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday, but a weak system passing to the south of us locally will spread a few extra clouds over far southern areas on Saturday. By Sunday, expect all day sun and a chilly breeze.

Meteorologist Craig Flint 6:45 PM Friday

Precip: FRIDAY: 0.08″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.93″ /Normal:

1.17″/ Year: 7.18″/Normal: 6.51″

Snowfall: FRIDAY: 0.0 (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

7.0″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 91.0″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 7:33 AM / Sunset 7:27 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 54 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Clear, windy early, colder.

Low: 3 Erie…25-30 Inland.

Wind: W 15-30 through sunset, becoming 5-15 late.

SATURDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny with more clouds over southern skies in the afternoon.

High: 40 Erie…35-40 Inland.

Winds: NW 5-15

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy.

Low: 25 Erie…20-25 Inland.

Wind: NE Light to calm.

SUNDAY:

All day sun and chilly.

High: 35-40.