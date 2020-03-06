Friday Night Forecast, 3-6-20

Windy and colder overnight with snow ending later, as low pressure exits. Any accumulation will be minor, with a new trace for most. 2-3 inches is possible for interior sections of Erie county. Sprawling high pressure builds to the south of us locally through the weekend. Expect a good deal of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. While it will be chilly on Saturday, expect a BIG temperature swing by Sunday, with highs 15-20 degrees above normal. Next chance of rain arrives Monday night and Tuesday. Cooling off by mid-to-late next week.

Meteorologist Craig Flint 6:42 PM Friday

Precip: FRIDAY: 0.01″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.61″ /Normal:

0.55″/ Year: 6.86″/Normal: 5.89″

Snowfall: FRIDAY: Trace (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

3.3″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 87.3″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 6:45 AM / Sunset 6:19 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 34 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Windy and colder with snow tapering later at night. New trace for most, but 1-3 inches is possible for interior sections of Erie county.

Low: 24 Erie….18-24 Inland.

Wind: North 10-25

SATURDAY:

Mainly sunny. A chilly day.

High: Near 35.

Winds: WNW 5-10.

SUNDAY:

Noticeably milder under a mainly sunny sky.

High: Near 60.