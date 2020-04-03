1  of  5
Friday Night Forecast, 4-3-20

The large low pressure spiraling off the New England coast will spread some cloudiness into the region tonight through tomorrow, which will mainly affect the eastern mountain regions. Expect a decent weekend, mainly rain-free, but a weak cold front may bring a scattered rain shower by late Saturday into Sunday AM.

Meteorologist Tom Atkins, 6:26 PM Friday

Precip: FRIDAY : 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.01″ /Normal:
0.34″/ Year: 9.96″/Normal: 8.63″

Snowfall: FRIDAY : 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.0″ /Normal:
0.7″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 98.4″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 6:57 AM / Sunset 7:50 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 50 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy

Low: 38 Erie/29-35 Inland & Mountains

Winds: Light/Variable

SATURDAY:

Mix clouds and sun

High: 55-60…50-54 Erie/Lake Shore

Winds: Var-NE 5-15

SUNDAY:

Mix of sun/clouds with a slight chance of a shower, especially early in the day.

High: 52 Erie….Near 55 Inland away from the Lake.

