Midday Forecast 3/12/2020

Mild weather for today as SW winds boost our highs into the 50s, except near the lake front. Frontal system will bring plenty of rain and wind tonight into early tomorrow, with cooler air arriving the rest of Friday into the weekend.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio Noon Friday
Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.83″ /Normal:
0.99″/ Year: 7.08″/Normal: 6.33″
Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0 (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:
6.0″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 90.0″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:37 AM / Sunset 7:24 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 47 Minutes
TODAY:
Mostly Cloudy Erie….Little more sun inland and eastern mountains
High: 55-59…staying in the 40s lake shore
Winds: S 5-15 , ENE close to the lake shore
TONIGHT:
Becoming windy and quite mild. Rain developing, mainly after midnight
Temperatures hold from 53-57 Erie to Meadville….42-47 eastern mountains
Winds: S 12-25 Gusts to 30-35 late near the lake
FRIDAY:
Windy with early showers ending. Some PM Clearing
High: Temperatures fall to 38-44 by late morning, then hold there through the day
Winds: W 15-30, Gusts to 40 PM