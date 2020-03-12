Midday Forecast 3/12/2020

Mild weather for today as SW winds boost our highs into the 50s, except near the lake front. Frontal system will bring plenty of rain and wind tonight into early tomorrow, with cooler air arriving the rest of Friday into the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio Noon Friday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.83″ /Normal:

0.99″/ Year: 7.08″/Normal: 6.33″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0 (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

6.0″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 90.0″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:37 AM / Sunset 7:24 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 47 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly Cloudy Erie….Little more sun inland and eastern mountains

High: 55-59…staying in the 40s lake shore

Winds: S 5-15 , ENE close to the lake shore

TONIGHT:

Becoming windy and quite mild. Rain developing, mainly after midnight

Temperatures hold from 53-57 Erie to Meadville….42-47 eastern mountains

Winds: S 12-25 Gusts to 30-35 late near the lake

FRIDAY:

Windy with early showers ending. Some PM Clearing

High: Temperatures fall to 38-44 by late morning, then hold there through the day

Winds: W 15-30, Gusts to 40 PM