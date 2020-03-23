Midday Forecast 3/23/2020

Low pressure will give us more rain showers today, along with some breezy conditions. Rain will gradually taper off in the afternoon. Drier weather for tonight and tomorrow.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio Noon Monday
Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.95″ /Normal:
2.03″/ Year: 8.20″/Normal: 7.37″
Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:
10.8″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 94.8″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:18 AM / Sunset 7:37 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 19 Minutes
TODAY:
Cloudy with periods of showers. Wet snow mixed in the eastern mountains.
High: 42-45….38-43 far eastern sections
Wind: S 10-20
TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy with any mountain showers ending early.
Low: 30-34
Wind: WNW 5-10
TUESDAY:
Mix sun and clouds
High: 44-48
Winds: Variable 5