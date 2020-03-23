Breaking News
Start of sailing season for U.S. Brig Niagara delayed until August

Midday Forecast 3/23/2020

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:



Low pressure will give us more rain showers today, along with some breezy conditions. Rain will gradually taper off in the afternoon. Drier weather for tonight and tomorrow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio Noon Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.95″ /Normal:
2.03″/ Year: 8.20″/Normal: 7.37″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:
10.8″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 94.8″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:18 AM / Sunset 7:37 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 19 Minutes

TODAY:

Cloudy with periods of showers. Wet snow mixed in the eastern mountains.

High: 42-45….38-43 far eastern sections

Wind: S 10-20

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy with any mountain showers ending early.

Low: 30-34

Wind: WNW 5-10

TUESDAY:

Mix sun and clouds

High: 44-48

Winds: Variable 5



Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar