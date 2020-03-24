Midday Forecast 3/24/2020







Clouds will hold firm, then gradually break up as the afternoon goes on. Low pressure system will skirt the area tomorrow, which may set off a few showers.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio Noon Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY : 0.16″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.18″ /Normal:

2.13″/ Year: 8.43″/Normal: 7.47″

Snowfall: MONDAY : 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

11.2″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 95.2″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:16 AM / Sunset 7:38 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 22 Minutes

TODAY:

Cloudy skies, then clouds will break for some sun

High: 41-45 Erie…..45-49 elsewhere

Winds: Light/variable, then ENE 5-15

TONIGHT

Partly to Mostly Cloudy

Low: 34-38

Wind: Variable 5

TOMORROW:

Mostly cloudy. A few drops possible

High: 48-53

Winds: E-SE 5-12





