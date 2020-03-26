Midday Forecast 3/26/2020







High pressure will keep us dry for much of the day today. Approaching frontal system may set off a few late day showers, with the better chances tonight into early Friday. After the front passes, cooler air will settle into the region for the rest of Friday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 11 am Thursday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.19″ /Normal:

2.33″/ Year: 8.44″/Normal: 7.67″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

11.9″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 95.9″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:13 AM / Sunset 7:40 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 24 Minutes

TODAY:

Sunny and breezy through mid afternoon, then partly cloudy with a few showers possible

High: 64-67 Erie….58-65 elsewhere

Winds: S 10-20, gusts to 30 near the lake shore. Winds shift W late afternoon

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with periods of rain

Low: 38-43

Wind: W, shifting NE 5-15

FRIDAY:

Showers ending early, then becoming mostly sunny

High: 46-50 Lake shore….52-56 elsewhere

Winds: NE 5-15





