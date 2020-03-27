Midday Forecast 3/27/2020







Drier air will filter in through the afternoon, though temperatures will remain on the cool side.. Next weather system will settle into the area for the weekend, providing plenty of rain and some embedded thunderstorms

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 11:30 am Friday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.19″ /Normal:

2.43″/ Year: 8.44″/Normal: 7.77″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

12.2″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 96.2″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:13 AM / Sunset 7:40 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 30 Minutes

TODAY:

Clouds gradually giving way to some sunshine. On the cool side

High: 46-50 Lake shore….52-56 elsewhere

Winds: NE 5-15

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy early, then rain developing after midnight.

Low: 42-47

Wind: ESE 5-10, increasing to 10-20 late

SATURDAY:

Cloudy and breezy. Rain likely in the morning, heavy at times. Periods of showers for the afternoon

High: 53-58

Winds: SE 12-25





