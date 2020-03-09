Midday forecast 3/9/2020

1  of  2
Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:



High pressure will dominate one more day in the region, providing mild temperatures and decent sunshine. Cold front will approach tonight, spreading rain showers through tomorrow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio Noon update Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.66″ /Normal:
0.73″/ Year: 6.91″/Normal: 6.07″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0 (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:
4.4″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 88.4″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:42 AM / Sunset 7:21 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 39 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly. Breezy and quite mild

High: 62-67

Wind: SW 10-20, some gusts to 30 near the lake

TONIGHT:

Becoming cloudy and breezy. Showers developing after midnight

Low: 44-49

Wind: South 12-25.

TUESDAY:

Breezy. Periods of showers into early afternoon. Turning cooler

High: 52-57, falling 37-42 by late afternoon

Winds: S 12-25, becoming W



