Midday forecast 3/9/2020

High pressure will dominate one more day in the region, providing mild temperatures and decent sunshine. Cold front will approach tonight, spreading rain showers through tomorrow.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio Noon update Monday
Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.66″ /Normal:
0.73″/ Year: 6.91″/Normal: 6.07″
Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0 (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:
4.4″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 88.4″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:42 AM / Sunset 7:21 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 39 Minutes
TODAY:
Partly. Breezy and quite mild
High: 62-67
Wind: SW 10-20, some gusts to 30 near the lake
TONIGHT:
Becoming cloudy and breezy. Showers developing after midnight
Low: 44-49
Wind: South 12-25.
TUESDAY:
Breezy. Periods of showers into early afternoon. Turning cooler
High: 52-57, falling 37-42 by late afternoon
Winds: S 12-25, becoming W