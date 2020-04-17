Midday Forecast 4/17/2020

Low pressure will spread some snow into the area today. Despite above freezing temperatures, accumulations likely through tonight, especially in the snow belts. Weather imporves for the weekend

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 11:30 am Friday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.01″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.19″ /Normal:

1.86″/ Year: 11.14″/Normal: 10.15″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.1″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.1″ /Normal:

2.8″/ Season: 67.4″/Normal: 100.5″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:36 AM / Sunset 8:05 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 29 Minutes

TODAY:

Light snow developing, becoming steady into the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the higher elevations. Some rain may mix in at times this afternoon. 1-2″ Erie/lake shore and Meadville to Warren. 2-5″ snow belts.

High: (falling then) holding in the mid/upper 30s

Winds: E/NE 10-15

TONIGHT:

Snow to Snow Showers in the evening. Mixing with rain at times. Another 1-2″

Low: 33 Erie/26-31 inland/mountains

Wind: NE-NW 15-5

TOMORROW:

Clouds give way to some sun.

High: 45-48

Winds: W 10-15