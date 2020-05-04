Midday Forecast 5/4/2020

Cold flow over the lake will keep some clouds in the region this afternoon with some sprinkles. Skies will clear later this afternoon. Staying cool for the rest of the week.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio Noon Monday
Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:
0.31″/ Year: 13.10″/Normal: 11.93″
Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.0″ /Normal:
0.0″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:12 AM / Sunset 8:24 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 12 Minutes
TODAY:
Variable cloudiness and breezy. A few sprinkles around. Clearing late in the day
High: Holding from 46-50
Wind: NW 10-20 G25
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear, with some high clouds at times. Diminishing winds. Widespread frost away from the lake shore
Low: Erie, Near 35…Inland: 28-33
Wind: NW 5-15, diminishing to variable 5 after midnight
TUESDAY:
Frosty start. Plenty of sun, with some increase in clouds late
High: 49-54
Winds: NE 10-20