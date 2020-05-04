Midday Forecast 5/4/2020

Cold flow over the lake will keep some clouds in the region this afternoon with some sprinkles. Skies will clear later this afternoon. Staying cool for the rest of the week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio Noon Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

0.31″/ Year: 13.10″/Normal: 11.93″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.0″ /Normal:

0.0″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:12 AM / Sunset 8:24 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 12 Minutes

TODAY:

Variable cloudiness and breezy. A few sprinkles around. Clearing late in the day

High: Holding from 46-50

Wind: NW 10-20 G25

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear, with some high clouds at times. Diminishing winds. Widespread frost away from the lake shore

Low: Erie, Near 35…Inland: 28-33

Wind: NW 5-15, diminishing to variable 5 after midnight

TUESDAY:

Frosty start. Plenty of sun, with some increase in clouds late

High: 49-54

Winds: NE 10-20