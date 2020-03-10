Midday Weather Forecast 3/10/2020







Frontal system will pass through the region this afternoon, with diminishing rainfall though expect temperatures to steadily fall as well. Skies will gradually clear tonight with diminishing winds.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio Noon Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY: Trace (though 5PM) /Month: 0.66″ /Normal:

0.82″/ Year: 6.91″/Normal: 6.16″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0 (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

5.0″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 89.0″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:40 AM / Sunset 7:22 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 42 Minutes

TODAY:

Breezy and mild. Showers tapering off through the afternoon, with falling temps

High: Falling to 38-43 by late afternoon

Winds: S 15-30 becoming W

TONIGHT:

Cloudy evening, then some clearing. Winds diminish

Low: 26-30

Wind: W 10-20 evening, becoming Variable 5

WEDNESDAY:

Increasing cloudiness. A few showers possible late in the day

High: 43-47

Wind: Var-S 5-10





