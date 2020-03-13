Midday Weather Forecast 3/13/2020

Cold front now well east of us, with gusty winds and cooler temperatures for the afternoon. Chilly high pressure will then settle in for the weekend.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio Noon Friday
Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.83″ /Normal:
1.08″/ Year: 7.08″/Normal: 6.42″
Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0 (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:
6.5″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 90.5″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:35 AM / Sunset 7:26 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 51 Minutes
TODAY:
Partly Sunny with gusty winds
Temperatures hold from 40-45
Winds: W 15-30 with gusts to 45 mph
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear with diminishing winds
Low: 31 Erie…26-30 Inland.
Wind: W 15-30 early, diminishing to 5-15 by midnight
SATURDAY:
Partly sunny and chilly
High: 38-42
Winds: NW 5-15