Midday Weather Forecast 3/13/2020

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

Cold front now well east of us, with gusty winds and cooler temperatures for the afternoon. Chilly high pressure will then settle in for the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio Noon Friday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.83″ /Normal:
1.08″/ Year: 7.08″/Normal: 6.42″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0 (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:
6.5″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 90.5″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:35 AM / Sunset 7:26 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 51 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly Sunny with gusty winds

Temperatures hold from 40-45

Winds: W 15-30 with gusts to 45 mph

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear with diminishing winds

Low: 31 Erie…26-30 Inland.

Wind: W 15-30 early, diminishing to 5-15 by midnight

SATURDAY:

Partly sunny and chilly

High: 38-42

Winds: NW 5-15

