Midday Weather Forecast 3/16/2020

Forecasts
Another nice looking day for the region as high pressure stays in control. The high will weaken and move east tonight, allowing a frontal system to approach. This front does not have a lot of moisture, and little rain is expected overall for the region.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio Noon Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.93″ /Normal:
1.35″/ Year: 7.18″/Normal: 6.69″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0 (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:
7.9″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 91.9″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:30 AM / Sunset 7:29 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 59 Minutes

TODAY:

High Clouds

High: 46-51

Winds: S 8-15, except 10-20 near the lake

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy. Some scattered showers

Low: 35-40

Wind: SW 5-15

TOMORROW:

Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered mainly morning showers

High: 43-47

Winds: WSW 10-20



