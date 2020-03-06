Midday Weather Forecast 3/6/2020

Clipper will set off a mix of rain and snow to all wet snow late afternoon. Inch or less for most areas, with an inch or two in the belts through late evening. After a cold and dry day tomorrow, southerly winds will warm us up for Sunday into Monday.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio Noon Friday
Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.60″ /Normal:
0.46″/ Year: 6.85″/Normal: 5.80″
Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:
2.8″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 86.8″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:47 AM / Sunset 6:17 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 30 Minutes
TODAY:
A light mix will go to all wet snow showers. Inch or less
Temperatures hold in the mid 30s Erie county…36-42 inland/mountains
Winds: W-NW 10-15.
TONIGHT:
Brisk with periods of snow showers in the evening. Little for the lake shore/Meadville/Warren, with up to 1″ more in the snow belts. Only flurries after midnight
Low: 25 Erie….18-23 Inland.
Wind: North 10-20 with gusts to 25 in the evening.
SATURDAY:
Mainly sunny. Still cold
High: Near 35.
Winds: WSW 8-15