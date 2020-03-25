Midday Weather Forecast

Slow clearing will take place early in the afternoon, though some of the clouds may fill back in as the afternoon goes on. Another front will pass through tomorrow, though moisture is pretty scant. Scattered showers possible with a good breeze.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 11am Wednesday
Precip: TUESDAY : 0.16″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.18″ /Normal:
2.13″/ Year: 8.43″/Normal: 7.47″
Snowfall: TUESDAY : 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:
11.2″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 95.2″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:15 AM / Sunset 7:39 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 24 Minutes
TODAY:
Clouds give way to some sun Erie/Crawford county. Farther east, clouds and some scattered showers early afternoon, then a little clearing possible
High: 54-58…Cooler farther east
Winds: E-SE 5-12
TONIGHT
Partly cloudy
Low: 42 Erie….35-39 inland/mountains
Wind: S 5-10, increasing to 10-20 near the lake after midnight
TOMORROW:
Partly sunny morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy
High: 56-62. Temps falling to near 50 Erie mid afternoon as winds shift off the lake
Winds: S 12-25, shifting west by mid afternoon