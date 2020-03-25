Midday Weather Forecast

Slow clearing will take place early in the afternoon, though some of the clouds may fill back in as the afternoon goes on. Another front will pass through tomorrow, though moisture is pretty scant. Scattered showers possible with a good breeze.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 11am Wednesday

Precip: TUESDAY : 0.16″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.18″ /Normal:

2.13″/ Year: 8.43″/Normal: 7.47″

Snowfall: TUESDAY : 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

11.2″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 95.2″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:15 AM / Sunset 7:39 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 24 Minutes

TODAY:

Clouds give way to some sun Erie/Crawford county. Farther east, clouds and some scattered showers early afternoon, then a little clearing possible

High: 54-58…Cooler farther east

Winds: E-SE 5-12

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy

Low: 42 Erie….35-39 inland/mountains

Wind: S 5-10, increasing to 10-20 near the lake after midnight

TOMORROW:

Partly sunny morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy

High: 56-62. Temps falling to near 50 Erie mid afternoon as winds shift off the lake

Winds: S 12-25, shifting west by mid afternoon