Morning Forecast 2/12/2020

Keeping it dry today. Approaching storm system will spread snow with a mix in the region tonight. Snow showers will continue tomorrow, with arctic air and lake effect by Friday
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 9 am Wednesday
Precip: TUESDAY : 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.22″ /Normal:
0.91″/ Year: 4.75″/Normal: 3.86″
Snowfall: TUESDAY : 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 11.1″ /Normal:
7.8″/ Season: 52.5″/Normal: 73.6″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:21 AM / Sunset 5:49 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 28
Minutes
TODAY:
Mostly Cloudy. Chance of some light snow or rain late to the south
High: 35-39
Winds: S/SW 5-15
TONIGHT:
Snow, possibly mixed with sleet and freezing rain, especially to the south of Erie…2-4″ most areas. A few spots may get a little more
Low: 27-32
Wind: S-NE 5-15
TOMORROW:
Periods of snow showers. Another inch or two
High: 30-34
Winds: NW 12-25