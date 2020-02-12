Morning Forecast 2/12/2020

Keeping it dry today. Approaching storm system will spread snow with a mix in the region tonight. Snow showers will continue tomorrow, with arctic air and lake effect by Friday

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 9 am Wednesday

Precip: TUESDAY : 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.22″ /Normal:

0.91″/ Year: 4.75″/Normal: 3.86″

Snowfall: TUESDAY : 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 11.1″ /Normal:

7.8″/ Season: 52.5″/Normal: 73.6″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:21 AM / Sunset 5:49 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 28

Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly Cloudy. Chance of some light snow or rain late to the south

High: 35-39

Winds: S/SW 5-15

TONIGHT:

Snow, possibly mixed with sleet and freezing rain, especially to the south of Erie…2-4″ most areas. A few spots may get a little more

Low: 27-32

Wind: S-NE 5-15

TOMORROW:

Periods of snow showers. Another inch or two

High: 30-34

Winds: NW 12-25