Morning Forecast 3/10/2020

Frontal system will set off showers for much of the day. Mild morning, then as the front passes, much cooler air will arrive in the region, with drier air as well.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 8am Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY: Trace (though 5PM) /Month: 0.66″ /Normal:

0.82″/ Year: 6.91″/Normal: 6.16″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0 (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

5.0″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 89.0″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:40 AM / Sunset 7:22 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 42 Minutes

TODAY:

Breezy and mild. Showers likely through early afternoon. Turning cooler late in the day

High: 50-54…Falling to 38-43 by late afternoon

Winds: S 15-30 and gusty, then W 12-25

TONIGHT:

Cloudy evening, then some clearing. Winds diminish

Low: 26-30

Wind: W 10-20 evening, becoming Variable 5

WEDNESDAY:

Increasing cloudiness. A few showers possible late in the day

High: 43-47

Wind: Var-S 5-10