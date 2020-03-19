Morning Forecast 3/19/2020

Mild weather for today, with some clearing possible at times. Next weather system may bring in some late day showers, with better chances of showers/storms tonight into tomorrow. Some with gusty winds.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 8am Thursday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.99″ /Normal:

1.63″/ Year: 7.24″/Normal: 6.97″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0 (though 5PM) /Month: Trace” /Normal:

9.2″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 93.2″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:25 AM / Sunset 7:32 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 7 Minutes

TODAY:

Areas of morning fog, then variable cloudiness and mild. Chance of late pm showers

High: 57-61…Little cooler near the lake

Winds: S 5-15, except variable to ENE near the lake

TONIGHT:

Periods of rain with some thunderstorms possible. Good wind and mild

Low: Near 60 Erie….54-58 inland/mountains

Wind: S 10-20 G35

FRIDAY:

Gusty winds and some showers and storms through mid morning. Another round mid afternoon as a cold front passes

High: 65-70….Falling into the 40s late pm, in Erie

Wind: SW-W 20-40 G50, becoming NW late

C