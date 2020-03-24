Morning Forecast 3/24/2020

Clouds and some fog will stay in the region through late morning, then gradually break for some sun. Low pressure system will skirt the area tomorrow, which may set off a few showers.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 8am Tuesday
Precip: MONDAY : 0.16″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.18″ /Normal:
2.13″/ Year: 8.43″/Normal: 7.47″
Snowfall: MONDAY : 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:
11.2″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 95.2″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:16 AM / Sunset 7:38 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 22 Minutes
TODAY:
Clouds and fog through mid/late morning, then clouds will break for some sun
High: 41-45 Erie…..45-49 elsewhere
Winds: Light/variable, then ENE 5-15
TONIGHT
Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Low: 34-38
Wind: Variable 5
TOMORROW:
Mostly cloudy. A few drops possible
High: 48-53
Winds: E-SE 5-12