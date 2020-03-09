Morning Forecast 3/9/2020

High pressure will dominate one more day in the region, providing mild temperatures and decent sunshine. Cold front will approach tonight, spreading rain showers through tomorrow.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 8:30 am Monday
Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.66″ /Normal:
0.73″/ Year: 6.91″/Normal: 6.07″
Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0 (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:
4.4″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 88.4″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:42 AM / Sunset 7:21 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 39 Minutes
TODAY:
Partly. Breezy and quite mild
High: 61-65
Wind: SW 10-20, some gusts to 30 near the lake
TONIGHT:
Becoming cloudy and breezy. Showers developing after midnight
Low: 44-49
Wind: South 12-25.
TUESDAY:
Breezy. Periods of showers into early afternoon. Turning cooler
High: 50-55, falling 36-40 by late afternoon
Winds: S 12-25, becoming W