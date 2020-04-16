Morning Forecast 4/16/2020

Snow showers will pass through this morning as a wave moves through. Some sun will then break out. Storm system to our south will spread some wet snow into the region tomorrow, mixing with rain by afternoon. Weather improves for the weekend.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7am Thursday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.01″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.03″ /Normal:

1.75″/ Year: 10.98″/Normal: 10.04″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: Trace (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal:

2.7″/ Season: 66.3″/Normal: 100.4″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:38 AM / Sunset 8:04 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 26 Minutes

TODAY:

Occasional light snow/flurries through mid morning, then partly sunny

High: 39-43

Winds: W 10-20

TONIGHT:

Increasing cloudiness

Low: 32 Erie….27-31 inland/mountains

Wind: SW 10-20 becoming W 5-10

TOMORROW:

Light snow developing in the morning. Wet snow for the rest of the day. May mix with rain. 1-2″ possible

High: 37-41

Winds: E/NE 10-15