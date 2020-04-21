Morning Forecast 4/21/2020

Gusty winds will be with us in the wake of a passage of the cold front. Colder air will rush in behind the front, with some wet snow showers at times today. Continued chilly tonight into tomorrow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7am Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.46″ /Normal:

2.29″/ Year: 11.41″/Normal: 10.58″

Snowfall: MONDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.1″ /Normal:

3.0″/ Season: 67.4″/Normal: 100.7″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:30 AM / Sunset 8:09 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 39 Minutes

TODAY:

Gusty winds. Occasional showers and wet snow showers rest of the day

High: Temperatures will fall to 35-38 for the afternoon

Winds: NW 15-30 G40

TONIGHT:

Still windy with periods of rain and wet snow in the evening. Tapering off later. Light coating possible in the higher elevations this evening

Low: Near 30 Erie….20s inland

Winds: WNW 15-30 and gusty in the evening, diminishing to 10-20 late

TOMORROW:

Mostly sunny morning, then more PM clouds. Chance of showers late

High: 41-44

Winds: WSW 10-20