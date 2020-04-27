Morning Forecast 4/27/2020

Low clouds will exit the area this morning as a low pressure system moves out. Still on the cool side. Weak impulse may set off a few showers tonight into tomorrow. Temperatures will slowly moderate through the week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7am Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.27″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.09″ /Normal:
2.92″/ Year: 12.04″/Normal: 11.21″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.3″ /Normal:
3.2″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:21 AM / Sunset 8:16 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 55 Minutes

TODAY:

Skies clear Erie/Crawford county early this morning. Clouds to sun later in the morning farther east

High: 51-55

Winds: N 10-15…becoming WNW 5-10 by afternoon

TONIGHT:

Clouds thicken. Chance of showers after midnight

Low: 44 Erie…38-42 Inland.

Wind: Becoming S 5

TOMORROW:

Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Milder

High: 55-60.

Winds: S 5-10

