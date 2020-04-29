Morning Forecast 4/29/2020

Warm front will set off some scattered showers today, along with gusty winds and warm temperatures. Cold front will set off more showers tomorrow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 8 am Wednesday

Precip: TUESDAY: Trace (though 5PM) /Month: 2.11″ /Normal:

3.12″/ Year: 12.06″/Normal: 11.41″

Snowfall: TUESDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.3″ /Normal:

3.2″/ Season: 67.6″/Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 6:19 AM / Sunset 8:18 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 59 Minutes

TODAY:

Windy with on and off showers through the day. On the warm side.

High: 70-74 Erie…60s elswehere

Winds: S/SE 15-30 G40 near the lake in the afternoon

TONIGHT:

Windy with showers and possible thunderstorms

Low: 55 Erie…47-50 Inland.

Winds: S/SW 15-30 and gusty

TOMORROW:

Breezy with some showers at times

High: 58-63

Winds: SW 12-25